Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Honda Fit

232,340 KM

Details Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Honda Fit

2 SETS WHEELS**4 CYLINDER**CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Fit

2 SETS WHEELS**4 CYLINDER**CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1708979827
  2. 1708979831
  3. 1708979834
  4. 1708979837
  5. 1708979840
  6. 1708979844
  7. 1708979851
  8. 1708979854
  9. 1708979859
  10. 1708979863
  11. 1708979868
  12. 1708979873
  13. 1708979879
  14. 1708979883
  15. 1708979888
  16. 1708979891
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
232,340KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JHMGE8H85AC801448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 232,340 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2013 Honda Civic SI*SEDAN*NEW CLUTCH*NAVI*WINTER TIRES*AS IS for sale in London, ON
2013 Honda Civic SI*SEDAN*NEW CLUTCH*NAVI*WINTER TIRES*AS IS 314,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Taurus SEL*LEATHER*ALLOYS*SUNROOF*ONLY 153KMS*CERT for sale in London, ON
2011 Ford Taurus SEL*LEATHER*ALLOYS*SUNROOF*ONLY 153KMS*CERT 153,919 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Avenger *4 CYLINDER*ONLY 182KMS*GREAT ON FUEL*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Dodge Avenger *4 CYLINDER*ONLY 182KMS*GREAT ON FUEL*CERTIFIED 182,270 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Fit