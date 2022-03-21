$159,995+ tax & licensing
$159,995
+ taxes & licensing
Carmix Auto
519-852-6401
2010 Lamborghini Gallardo
Location
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-852-6401
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$159,995
+ taxes & licensing
29,969MI
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8904118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 29,969 MI
Vehicle Description
2010 LP560-4 upgraded with underground racing stage 2.5 1250HP
package. Twin turbo Lamborghini from world renowned shop underground
racing, North Carolina.
This package new from underground racing costs $100k USD
Rohana RFG1 3 piece forged ($9000USD will give bill)
19x8.5 235/35/19
19x11 305/30/19
Michelins 4s brand new all corners replaced under 1000KM ago
Precision turbos with actuators
Upgraded clutch for 1200HP
Forged piston and rods (UGR)
Motec M150 stand-alone
Upgraded billet intake manifold with injectors (UGR)
Air to water intercooler and heat exchanger (UGR)
Turbo back straight pipe (UGR)
No catalvst converters
On the fly map switch in glove box
Carnaviplayer upgrade OEM looking stereo with apple car play Bluetooth
audio etc. wired for a sub an amplifier we deleted as subwoofer sat behind
passanger seat
RSC carbon superlaggera style wing with brake light.
Rear camera
deleted. Race car drivers don't need reverse cameras lol.
Many pictures and videos. Roof works good check videos. Starts up like a
champ and is ready to take flight. Car will make 1250whp on VP MS109 fuel. 900whp on the high boost 94
octane reading. Motec traction system controls the car very well won't spin
tires takes off while at shooting 3FT plus flames out the exhaust. This cars
a beast. Custom orange interior really pops and really breaks necks.
