Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Lexus HS 250H

124,000 KM

Details Features

$17,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2010 Lexus HS 250H

2010 Lexus HS 250H

Hybrid Premium Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Lexus HS 250H

Hybrid Premium Luxury

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1684876683
  2. 1684876683
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
124,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9981755
  • Stock #: 7725
  • VIN: JTHBB1BA6A2002841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

2007 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 204,000 KM
$10,991 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 63,000 KM
$15,991 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE
 82,000 KM
$15,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory