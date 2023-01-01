Menu
Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo S for sale in London, ON

2010 Maserati GranTurismo

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2010 Maserati GranTurismo

S

2010 Maserati GranTurismo

S

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-601-0060

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN ZAM45KLA3A0053274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Carmix Auto

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carmix Auto

519-601-0060

2010 Maserati GranTurismo