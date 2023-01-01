Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

170,707 KM

Details Features

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML350*BLUETEC*ONLY 170KMS*DIESEL*CERT

2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML350*BLUETEC*ONLY 170KMS*DIESEL*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

170,707KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492878
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 4JGBB2FB2AA610836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,707 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

