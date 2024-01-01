Menu
WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 700+ CARS IN STOCK FRESH TRADE AS IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR MORE INFO CONTACT 519+455+7771 ONLY or TEXT 519+702+8888 This vehicle has been traded in by a Valued customer for a newer vehicle and is being sold as is without a safety. This is because of the vehicle age and/or kms. If you are looking for a cheap vehicle to safety yourself please contact us about this vehicle but if you would like a different vehicle with less kms that is certified please CALL OR TEXT US at 519+702+8888 or apply online. View our 500+ vehicles in stock! Visit us online today! Below is the disclaimer that is required by law by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council in our AS IS advertisements: All vehicles in this ad are being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2010 Pontiac G5

267,298 KM

$1,500

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

267,298KM
Used
VIN 1G2AD5F55A7109379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 267,298 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle has been traded in by a Valued customer for a newer vehicle and is being sold ' as is' without a safety. This is because of the vehicle age and/or kms. If you are looking for a cheap vehicle to safety yourself please contact us about this vehicle but if you would like a different vehicle with less kms that is certified please CALL OR TEXT US at 519+702+8888 or apply online. View our 500+ vehicles in stock! Visit us online today! Below is the disclaimer that is required by law by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council in our AS IS advertisements: All vehicles in this ad are being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

