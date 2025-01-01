Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Volkswagen City Golf

160,651 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Volkswagen City Golf

Watch This Vehicle
12107002

2010 Volkswagen City Golf

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1737222107
  2. 1737222111
  3. 1737222114
  4. 1737222116
  5. 1737222118
  6. 1737222120
  7. 1737222123
  8. 1737222125
  9. 1737222127
  10. 1737222129
  11. 1737222131
  12. 1737222134
  13. 1737222136
  14. 1737222138
  15. 1737222141
  16. 1737222143
  17. 1737222146
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,651KM
Good Condition
VIN 9BWEL4BE7A4002065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1088
  • Mileage 160,651 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Volkswagen City Golf for sale in London, ON
2010 Volkswagen City Golf 160,651 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i, RUNS AND DRIVES WELL, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i, RUNS AND DRIVES WELL, AS IS SPECIAL 332,909 KM $3,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GLS, AUTO, ALLOYS, ONLY 51KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Hyundai Accent GLS, AUTO, ALLOYS, ONLY 51KMS, CERTIFIED 51,243 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Volkswagen City Golf