2011 BMW 135i
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
110,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9339058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 110,000 KM
