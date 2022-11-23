Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 BMW 135i

110,000 KM

Details

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carmix Auto

519-639-7243

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 135i

2011 BMW 135i

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 135i

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-639-7243

  1. 1669738594
  2. 1669738594
  3. 1669738594
  4. 1669738594
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9339058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carmix Auto

2011 BMW 135i
110,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Corve...
 110,855 KM
$69,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 189,596 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carmix Auto

Carmix Auto

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

Call Dealer

519-639-XXXX

(click to show)

519-639-7243

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory