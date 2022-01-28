Menu
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

125,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

LS+New Brakes+Bluetooth+Power Options+CLEAN CARFAX

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

LS+New Brakes+Bluetooth+Power Options+CLEAN CARFAX

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8186463
  • Stock #: SP2651
  • VIN: 2CNALBEC7B6430074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! Canadian Vehicle!

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

LS Equinox, Clean Carfax! Power Options+Brand New Front & Rear Brakes+Bluetooth+2 Keys

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$9,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Saturday: 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

*Please note that price is subject to change without notice*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

