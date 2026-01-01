Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2011 Ford Ranger XL for sale in London, ON

2011 Ford Ranger

274,268 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Ford Ranger

XL

Watch This Vehicle
14186099

2011 Ford Ranger

XL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1780145026673
  2. 1780145027218
  3. 1780145027684
  4. 1780145028128
  5. 1780145028566
  6. 1780145028987
  7. 1780145029431
  8. 1780145029863
  9. 1780145030305
  10. 1780145030741
  11. 1780145031169
  12. 1780145031585
  13. 1780145032036
  14. 1780145032455
  15. 1780145032875
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
274,268KM
VIN 1FTKR4EE5BPA07739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # 1153A
  • Mileage 274,268 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2004 Ford Ranger Edge Plus for sale in London, ON
2004 Ford Ranger Edge Plus 180,239 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S for sale in London, ON
2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 229,580 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GL for sale in London, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GL 143,972 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2011 Ford Ranger