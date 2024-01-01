Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Jeep Compass

246,621 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Jeep Compass

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Compass

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1712179686
  2. 1712179691
  3. 1712179694
  4. 1712179698
  5. 1712179702
  6. 1712179706
  7. 1712179712
  8. 1712179717
  9. 1712179721
  10. 1712179725
  11. 1712179729
  12. 1712179734
  13. 1712179740
  14. 1712179744
  15. 1712179747
  16. 1712179750
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
246,621KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1J4NF4FB2B0265965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 246,621 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 F-SPORT*AWD*LOADED*NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2016 Lexus GS 350 F-SPORT*AWD*LOADED*NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED 195,090 KM $27,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4 CYLINDER**ONLY 156KMS**CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4 CYLINDER**ONLY 156KMS**CERTIFIED 156,652 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Suzuki Aerio UNDERCOATED**RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT**AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2004 Suzuki Aerio UNDERCOATED**RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT**AS IS SPECIAL 173,434 KM $2,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Compass