2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

205,245 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

205,245KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 4JGCB2FEXBA134237

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 205,245 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale in London, ON
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 174,115 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic for sale in London, ON
2012 Chevrolet Sonic 177,202 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 1998 Chevrolet S-10 for sale in London, ON
1998 Chevrolet S-10 272,656 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class