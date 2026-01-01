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Due to lot space restrictions we are selling this vehicle AS IS. Please note that this vehicle has not been inspected mechanically, therefore we are not aware of any repair and/or cost required to make this vehicle road-worthy. Please be aware that this vehicle may or may not have mechanical, safety, cosmetic and or emission issues. Disclaimer This vehicle is being sold """"""""as is"""""""", unfit, and is not represented as being road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2011 RAM 2500

127,000 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 RAM 2500

ST, 2WD, DIESEL, AS IS, NO SAFETY INSPECTION

Watch This Vehicle
14207900

2011 RAM 2500

ST, 2WD, DIESEL, AS IS, NO SAFETY INSPECTION

Location

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

(519) 702-7290

Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
127,000KM
VIN 3D7TP2CL0BG517362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14668
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Due to lot space restrictions we are selling this vehicle AS IS. Please note that this vehicle has not been inspected mechanically, therefore we are not aware of any repair and/or cost required to make this vehicle road-worthy. Please be aware that this vehicle may or may not have mechanical, safety, cosmetic and or emission issues.

Disclaimer
This vehicle is being sold """"""""as is"""""""", unfit, and is not represented as being road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Financifi

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

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(519) 702-XXXX

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(519) 702-7290

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$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Financifi

(519) 702-7290

2011 RAM 2500