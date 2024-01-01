Menu
2011 Subaru Forester

188,101 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Forester

2011 Subaru Forester

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

188,101KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JF2SHCBC9BH761674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,101 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2011 Subaru Forester