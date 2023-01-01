2011 Toyota Venza

$14,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 5 , 0 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10621953

10621953 Stock #: E5031

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 225,050 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.