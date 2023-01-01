2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$16,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 5 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10618041

10618041 Stock #: OX:7526

OX:7526 VIN: WDDGJ4HB4CF768449

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 107,580 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Interior Navigation System Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.