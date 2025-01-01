$7,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 RAM 1500
SLT AS-IS
2012 RAM 1500
SLT AS-IS
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
179,419KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 179,419 KM
Vehicle Description
Apply for financing
Looking to Purchase this Ram 1500 or just looking for cars in this price range? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, of all makes and models, ranging from $400 and up! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Vehicles! New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
THIS, RAM 1500 IS A FRESH TRADE IN FROM A VALUED CUSTOMER AND BEING SOLD AS TRADED / AS IS.
* Wide range of options. Come see for yourself
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
WANT SOMETHING A BIT NEWER AT A MONTHLY BUDGET YOU CAN AFFORD? WE CAN HELP! REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION, WE SECURE A PAYMENT THAT FITS YOUR BUDGET! SAME DAY APPROVALS OR CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Looking to Purchase this Ram 1500 or just looking for cars in this price range? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, of all makes and models, ranging from $400 and up! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Vehicles! New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
THIS, RAM 1500 IS A FRESH TRADE IN FROM A VALUED CUSTOMER AND BEING SOLD AS TRADED / AS IS.
* Wide range of options. Come see for yourself
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
WANT SOMETHING A BIT NEWER AT A MONTHLY BUDGET YOU CAN AFFORD? WE CAN HELP! REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION, WE SECURE A PAYMENT THAT FITS YOUR BUDGET! SAME DAY APPROVALS OR CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Front airbags
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Cargo Area Light
Front door pockets
Front cupholders
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mast antenna
Additional Features
Post-Collision Safety System
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
Dusk Sensing Headlamps
dual front side mounted airbags
Single zone front air conditioning
AS - IS
TILT ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
FULLSIZED SPARE TIRE. PAINTED STEEL WHEELS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Empire Auto Group
2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive 114,032 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio TI 48,862 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra SLE 239,131 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Empire Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2012 RAM 1500