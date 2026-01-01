Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Scion iQ

63,161 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Scion iQ

HATCH, 2DR, AUTO, GREAT ON FUEL, ONLY 63KMS, CERT

Watch This Vehicle
14234795

2012 Scion iQ

HATCH, 2DR, AUTO, GREAT ON FUEL, ONLY 63KMS, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1780877533690
  2. 1780877534183
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
63,161KM
Good Condition
VIN JTNJJXB06CJ015099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 63,161 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 Scion iQ HATCH, 2DR, AUTO, GREAT ON FUEL, ONLY 63KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2012 Scion iQ HATCH, 2DR, AUTO, GREAT ON FUEL, ONLY 63KMS, CERT 63,161 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Micra SV, AUTO, HATCHBACK, GREAT ON FUEL, RELIABLE, CERT for sale in London, ON
2015 Nissan Micra SV, AUTO, HATCHBACK, GREAT ON FUEL, RELIABLE, CERT 204,106 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Forte EX, SEDAN, AUTO, ALLOYS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Kia Forte EX, SEDAN, AUTO, ALLOYS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED 203,372 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2012 Scion iQ