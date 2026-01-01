Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Audi A4 Premium for sale in London, ON

2013 Audi A4

190,274 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Audi A4

Premium

Watch This Vehicle
14090688.810953061?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=27636

2013 Audi A4

Premium

Location

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-936-5675

  1. 1778680242
  2. 1778680243
  3. 1778680243
  4. 1778680244
  5. 1778680244
  6. 1778680244
  7. 1778680244
  8. 1778680244
  9. 1778680244
  10. 1778680244
  11. 1778680244
  12. 1778680244
  13. 1778680244
  14. 1778680244
  15. 1778680244
  16. 1778680244
  17. 1778680245
  18. 1778680245
  19. 1778680245
  20. 1778680245
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
190,274KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUFFCFL2DN035818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,274 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Target Auto Centre

Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat Trendline for sale in London, ON
2013 Volkswagen Passat Trendline 212,984 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus | Clean CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus | Clean CARFAX 147,310 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 3500 Tradesman | Cummins Diesel | Clean CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2019 RAM 3500 Tradesman | Cummins Diesel | Clean CARFAX 329,541 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Target Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-936-XXXX

(click to show)

519-936-5675

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Target Auto Centre

519-936-5675

2013 Audi A4