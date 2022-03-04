2013 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,499 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8594681

8594681 Stock #: SP2773

SP2773 VIN: 1G1PC5SB4D7259971

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Turbocharged Knee Air Bag

