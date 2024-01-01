Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Chrysler 300

61,000 KM

Details Features

$16,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Chrysler 300

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chrysler 300

Touring

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1710355181
  2. 1710355181
  3. 1710355181
  4. 1710355181
  5. 1710355181
  6. 1710355182
  7. 1710355180
  8. 1710355179
  9. 1710355180
  10. 1710355181
  11. 1710355181
  12. 1710355181
  13. 1710355182
  14. 1710355182
  15. 1710355181
  16. 1710355183
  17. 1710355180
  18. 1710355181
  19. 1710355181
  20. 1710355181
  21. 1710355181
  22. 1710355180
  23. 1710355180
  24. 1710355180
  25. 1710355180
  26. 1710355180
  27. 1710355180
  28. 1710355181
  29. 1710355181
  30. 1710355180
  31. 1710355181
  32. 1710355181
  33. 1710355180
  34. 1710355179
  35. 1710355180
  36. 1710355180
  37. 1710355180
  38. 1710355180
  39. 1710355181
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
61,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CCAAG7DH669006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e HYBRID for sale in London, ON
2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e HYBRID 148,000 KM $26,991 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale in London, ON
2008 Toyota Camry Hybrid 167,000 KM $11,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Porsche Macan S AWD for sale in London, ON
2017 Porsche Macan S AWD 124,000 KM $28,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2013 Chrysler 300