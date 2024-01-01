Menu
2013 Dodge Avenger

182,496 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Avenger

*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 182KMS*GREAT ON FUEL*CERTIFIED

2013 Dodge Avenger

*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 182KMS*GREAT ON FUEL*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

182,496KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C3CDZABXDN772265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,496 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2013 Dodge Avenger