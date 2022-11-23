Menu
2013 Dodge Dart

251,000 KM

Details Features

$6,991

+ tax & licensing
$6,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2013 Dodge Dart

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,991

+ taxes & licensing

251,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9358186
  Stock #: 7672
  VIN: 1C3CDFBA1DD157632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 251,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

