THIS, DODGE JOURNEY IS A FRESH TRADE IN FROM A VALUED CUSTOMER AND BEING SOLD AS TRADED / AS IS.

* Wide range of options. Come see for yourself

WANT SOMETHING A BIT NEWER AT A MONTHLY BUDGET YOU CAN AFFORD? WE CAN HELP! REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION, WE SECURE A PAYMENT THAT FITS YOUR BUDGET! SAME DAY APPROVALS OR CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

2013 Dodge Journey

198,039 KM

Details Description

$8,488

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$8,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,039KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 198,039 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase this Dodge Journey or just looking for cars in this price range? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, of all makes and models, ranging from $400 and up! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Vehicles! New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

THIS, DODGE JOURNEY IS A FRESH TRADE IN FROM A VALUED CUSTOMER AND BEING SOLD AS TRADED / AS IS.

* Wide range of options. Come see for yourself

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

WANT SOMETHING A BIT NEWER AT A MONTHLY BUDGET YOU CAN AFFORD? WE CAN HELP! REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION, WE SECURE A PAYMENT THAT FITS YOUR BUDGET! SAME DAY APPROVALS OR CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
$8,488

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2013 Dodge Journey