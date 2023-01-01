2013 Fiat 500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 6 , 0 4 7 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10357398

10357398 Stock #: 1116

1116 VIN: 3C3CFFAR7DT511939

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 96,047 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.