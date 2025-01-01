Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford Escape

108,000 KM

Details Features

$11,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle
12672984

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1750523674172
  2. 1750523674665
  3. 1750523675124
  4. 1750523675587
  5. 1750523676023
  6. 1750523676483
  7. 1750523676954
  8. 1750523677382
  9. 1750523677827
  10. 1750523678280
  11. 1750523678717
  12. 1750523679162
  13. 1750523679623
  14. 1750523680125
  15. 1750523680572
  16. 1750523681028
  17. 1750523681495
  18. 1750523681921
  19. 1750523682392
  20. 1750523682814
  21. 1750523683260
  22. 1750523683713
  23. 1750523684159
  24. 1750523684622
  25. 1750523685066
  26. 1750523685518
  27. 1750523685943
  28. 1750523686368
  29. 1750523686809
  30. 1750523687225
  31. 1750523687679
  32. 1750523688106
  33. 1750523688555
Contact Seller

$11,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9G96DUC05696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec AWD for sale in London, ON
2020 Acura RDX A-Spec AWD 139,000 KM $27,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ 3.7L AWD for sale in London, ON
2015 Lincoln MKZ 3.7L AWD 159,000 KM $12,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Fusion SE for sale in London, ON
2015 Ford Fusion SE 128,000 KM $11,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2013 Ford Escape