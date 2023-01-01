Menu
<div>CLEAN TITLE NOT BRANDED </div><div><br></div><div>BIKE HAS SOME LIGHT DAMAGE </div>

2013 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited

67,679 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
LIMITED**ELECTRA**VANCE N HINES**RUNS GREAT**AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

67,679KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5HD1KEMA0DB659714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 67,679 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN TITLE NOT BRANDED 
BIKE HAS SOME LIGHT DAMAGE 

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

2013 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited