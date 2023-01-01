Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Veloster

104,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Veloster

2013 Hyundai Veloster

W/Tech+GPS+Pano Roof+Heated Seats+Leather+Sensors

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Veloster

W/Tech+GPS+Pano Roof+Heated Seats+Leather+Sensors

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1686861182
  2. 1686861189
  3. 1686861195
  4. 1686861200
  5. 1686861207
  6. 1686861213
  7. 1686861218
  8. 1686861223
  9. 1686861229
  10. 1686861235
  11. 1686861240
  12. 1686861245
  13. 1686861250
  14. 1686861255
  15. 1686861258
  16. 1686861261
  17. 1686861264
  18. 1686861267
  19. 1686861270
  20. 1686861273
  21. 1686861276
  22. 1686861280
  23. 1686861283
  24. 1686861286
  25. 1686861290
  26. 1686861293
  27. 1686861295
  28. 1686861298
  29. 1686861301
  30. 1686861304
  31. 1686861307
  32. 1686861312
  33. 1686861314
  34. 1686861317
  35. 1686861320
  36. 1686861323
  37. 1686861326
  38. 1686861329
  39. 1686861332
  40. 1686861334
  41. 1686861338
  42. 1686861341
  43. 1686861344
  44. 1686861347
  45. 1686861349
  46. 1686861352
  47. 1686861356
  48. 1686861359
  49. 1686861362
  50. 1686861365
  51. 1686861368
  52. 1686861371
  53. 1686861374
  54. 1686861378
  55. 1686861381
  56. 1686861384
  57. 1686861387
  58. 1686861390
  59. 1686861393
  60. 1686861396
  61. 1686861399
  62. 1686861402
  63. 1686861406
  64. 1686861409
  65. 1686861412
  66. 1686861414
  67. 1686861417
  68. 1686861420
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069845
  • Stock #: SP3086
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD8DU104948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Canadian Vehicle! Finance Today, No Hidden Fees!  Rates Starting @ 7.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

W/tech+Rear View Camera+Bluetooth+Navigation+Panoramic Sunroof+Heated Leather Seats

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$10,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

*Please note that price is subject to change without notice*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Motors

2022 Kia Seltos LX A...
 48,000 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V Tour...
 86,000 KM
$31,499 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 45,000 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory