Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note S for sale in London, ON

2014 Nissan Versa Note

240,216 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Nissan Versa Note

S

Watch This Vehicle
13130882

2014 Nissan Versa Note

S

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1761940620
  2. 1761940620
  3. 1761940620
  4. 1761940620
  5. 1761940620
  6. 1761940620
  7. 1761940620
  8. 1761940620
  9. 1761940620
  10. 1761940620
  11. 1761940620
  12. 1761940620
  13. 1761940620
  14. 1761940620
  15. 1761940620
  16. 1761940620
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
240,216KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP3EL360461

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 240,216 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2020 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in London, ON
2020 Honda Odyssey EX 44,140 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Sequoia SR5 for sale in London, ON
2011 Toyota Sequoia SR5 270,132 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in London, ON
2024 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 9,103 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2014 Nissan Versa Note