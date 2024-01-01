Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Volkswagen Passat

114,000 KM

Details Features

$14,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Volkswagen Passat

TDI Highline Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Passat

TDI Highline Diesel

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1708709845
  2. 1708709846
  3. 1708709845
  4. 1708709845
  5. 1708709845
  6. 1708709845
  7. 1708709845
  8. 1708709844
  9. 1708709846
  10. 1708709846
  11. 1708709845
  12. 1708709845
  13. 1708709846
  14. 1708709845
  15. 1708709845
  16. 1708709845
  17. 1708709844
  18. 1708709844
  19. 1708709846
  20. 1708709845
  21. 1708709844
  22. 1708709845
  23. 1708709845
  24. 1708709845
  25. 1708709845
  26. 1708709846
  27. 1708709844
  28. 1708709843
  29. 1708709845
  30. 1708709845
  31. 1708709844
  32. 1708709844
  33. 1708709844
  34. 1708709844
  35. 1708709845
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
114,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1VWBN7A32EC121451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2009 Volkswagen City Golf for sale in London, ON
2009 Volkswagen City Golf 212,000 KM $5,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI Highline Diesel for sale in London, ON
2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI Highline Diesel 114,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Escape 4WD SE for sale in London, ON
2016 Ford Escape 4WD SE 131,000 KM $15,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Passat