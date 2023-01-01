Menu
2015 Acura TLX

88,208 KM

Details Description Features

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
Location

88,208KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9632344
  • Stock #: E4555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 88,208 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Acura Tlx or just a Acura Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Acura Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Acura Tlxs or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW ACURA TLX!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW ACURA TLX INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Acura Tlx
* Finished in Black, makes this Acura look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Starter
Sunroof/Moonroof
Memory Seats
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Keyless GO
Dual AC
USB Input
TELESCOPE
5 PASSENGERS
Voice Command/Recognition
Mats
LEATHER INTERIORS
MP3 CAPABILITIES
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES. ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST
AIRBAGS FRONT RIGHT
AIRBAGS FRONT LEFT

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

