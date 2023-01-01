Menu
2015 Buick LaCrosse

200,908 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2015 Buick LaCrosse

2015 Buick LaCrosse

Leather 4dr Sdn AWD

2015 Buick LaCrosse

Leather 4dr Sdn AWD

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

200,908KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9719881
  • VIN: 1G4GC5G37FF245849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,908 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather 4dr Sdn AWD Classic Black on Black Beautiful AWD Drives like a Dream Handles Amazing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

