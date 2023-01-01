$15,995+ tax & licensing
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2015 Buick LaCrosse
Leather 4dr Sdn AWD
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
200,908KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9719881
- VIN: 1G4GC5G37FF245849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,908 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather 4dr Sdn AWD Classic Black on Black Beautiful AWD Drives like a Dream Handles Amazing.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6