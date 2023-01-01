Menu
2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

Location

Redline Auto Sales

2040 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R2

519.914.1157

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

London

2040 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R2

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Auto Sales

519.914.1157

2015 Chevrolet Camaro