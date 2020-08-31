2015 Ford Fiesta

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Temporary spare tire Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Wheel Covers ONE OWNER Accident Free Canadian Vehicle Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection CLEAN CARFAX SMOKE FREE Top Condition Lease From Ford Canada Pet Free

