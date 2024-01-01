$17,900+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Savana 3500
3500 Van 177" 16 FT. UNICELL
2015 GMC Savana 3500
3500 Van 177" 16 FT. UNICELL
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
166,172KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GD374CG0F1117908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray Cloth
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 166,172 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
3500.16 ft.unicell body with ramp,walk through.flat floor with skylite.6.0 ltr V8.local trade in.former daily rental.call john gower 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com toll free 877 217 0643.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Email Bennett Auto Sales
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
Call Dealer
1-519-455-XXXX(click to show)
1-519-455-7971
Alternate Numbers1-877-217-0643
