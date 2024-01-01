Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>3500.16 ft.unicell body with ramp,walk through.flat floor with skylite.6.0 ltr V8.local trade in.former daily rental.call john gower 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com toll free 877 217 0643.</p>

2015 GMC Savana 3500

166,172 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Savana 3500

3500 Van 177" 16 FT. UNICELL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Savana 3500

3500 Van 177" 16 FT. UNICELL

Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

  1. 1712324615
  2. 1712324615
  3. 1712324615
  4. 1712324614
  5. 1712324615
  6. 1712324613
  7. 1712324615
  8. 1712324614
  9. 1712324615
  10. 1712324616
  11. 1712324613
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
166,172KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GD374CG0F1117908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 166,172 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

3500.16 ft.unicell body with ramp,walk through.flat floor with skylite.6.0 ltr V8.local trade in.former daily rental.call john gower 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com toll free 877 217 0643.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bennett Auto Sales

Used 2020 Isuzu NRR 18 FT.MULTI VAN WITH RAMP for sale in London, ON
2020 Isuzu NRR 18 FT.MULTI VAN WITH RAMP 118,764 KM $65,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Transit 250 T-250 148
2020 Ford Transit 250 T-250 148" Hi Rf 9070 GVWR AWD 24,055 KM $56,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Transit 250 T-250 148
2020 Ford Transit 250 T-250 148" Med Rf 9070 GVWR RWD.LADDER RACKS,SHELV 29,827 KM $57,900 + tax & lic

Email Bennett Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

Call Dealer

1-519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

1-519-455-7971

Alternate Numbers
1-877-217-0643
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Savana 3500