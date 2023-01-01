2015 GMC Terrain

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 5 , 2 1 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10468029

10468029 Stock #: E4943

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 225,214 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.