Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

146,297 KM

Details Description

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 10473012
  2. 10473012
  3. 10473012
  4. 10473012
  5. 10473012
  6. 10473012
  7. 10473012
  8. 10473012
  9. 10473012
  10. 10473012
  11. 10473012
  12. 10473012
  13. 10473012
  14. 10473012
  15. 10473012
  16. 10473012
  17. 10473012
  18. 10473012
  19. 10473012
  20. 10473012
  21. 10473012
  22. 10473012
  23. 10473012
  24. 10473012
  25. 10473012
  26. 10473012
  27. 10473012
  28. 10473012
  29. 10473012
Contact Seller

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
146,297KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10473012
  • Stock #: OX:7401
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB5FG243645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Marlin Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,297 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT AWD P/H-SEATS LOADED GREAT CONDITION MUST SEE! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2019 Honda Civic Hat...
 64,105 KM
$33,495 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte 4dr S...
 157,205 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass AW...
 137,640 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory