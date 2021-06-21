Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Compass

33,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Compass

2015 Jeep Compass

NORTH 4x4+HeatedSeats+New Tires+Brakes+CLEANCARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Compass

NORTH 4x4+HeatedSeats+New Tires+Brakes+CLEANCARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

33,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7434110
  • Stock #: SP2484
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB4FD408223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade! One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

NORTH 4x4+4 Brand New All Season Tires+New Brakes+Cruise Control+Heated Seats

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$16,499

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change & Filter

-> Free CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

-> 4 Brand New All Season Tires

-> Brand New Front Brake Pads & Rotors

-> Brand New Rear Brake Pads & Rotors

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM to 5:0 0 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
ONE OWNER
Lease Return
CLEAN CARFAX
Top Condition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Motors

2020 Honda Civic EX+...
 10,000 KM
$25,249 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler 300 To...
 71,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA6 GS...
 24,000 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory