2015 Jeep Patriot

$14,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 0 , 9 4 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10236839

10236839 Stock #: FS:16473

FS:16473 VIN: 1C4NJPAA5FD262696

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 180,948 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.