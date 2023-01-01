Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Lamborghini Huracan

30,150 KM

Details Description

$289,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$289,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carmix Auto

519-601-0060

Contact Seller
2015 Lamborghini Huracan

2015 Lamborghini Huracan

LP610

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lamborghini Huracan

LP610

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-601-0060

  1. 1687616471
  2. 1687616471
  3. 1687616471
  4. 1687616471
  5. 1687616471
  6. 1687616471
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$289,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
30,150KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10107969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 30,150 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP610 AWD with only 30,100kmFull car PPF, small stone chips in PPF
Brand new tires put on last week.Come only on the HRE rims seen in photos 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carmix Auto

2015 Lamborghini Hur...
 30,150 KM
$289,999 + tax & lic
2008 Hummer H2 SUT
 111,000 MI
$39,995 + tax & lic
2002 Hummer H1
87,800 KM
$129,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carmix Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carmix Auto

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-0060

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory