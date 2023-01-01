$289,999+ tax & licensing
$289,999
+ taxes & licensing
Carmix Auto
519-601-0060
2015 Lamborghini Huracan
LP610
Location
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
30,150KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 30,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Brand new tires put on last week.Come only on the HRE rims seen in photos
