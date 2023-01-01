$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
550 4MATIC
Location
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
166,334KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10056468
- Stock #: E4763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 166,334 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Interior
Navigation System
Floor mats
Comfort
A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth Connectivity
Additional Features
5 Passenger Seating
TELESCOPE
LEATHER INTERIORS
POWER SEATS FOR DRIVER AND PASSENGER
Power Windows/Mirrors/Locks
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES Active Blind Spot Assist
AM/FM/CD/DVD
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4