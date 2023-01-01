2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10262448

10262448 Stock #: 3050A

3050A VIN: WDDHF7GB6FB140803

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio SiriusXM Radio Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.