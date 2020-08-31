Menu
2015 Nissan Altima

55,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,249

+ tax & licensing
$13,249

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 S+2 Tone Heated Leather+Camera+ACCIDENT FREE

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 S+2 Tone Heated Leather+Camera+ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,249

+ taxes & licensing

55,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5830788
  • Stock #: SP2152
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP7FN327702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black & White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade! One Owner! Clean CarFax! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C.

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

S+Heated 2 Tone Leather Seats+Rear View Camera+Bluetooth+XM Radio+Fog Lights+Push Start+Tinted Windows+Brand New Front & Rear Brake Pads & Rotors

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK!

$13,249

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Full Interior and exterior detail.

-> Brand New Front & Rear Brakes (Pads & Rotors)

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM to 5:00PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

Ask for Extended warranty! Starting @ only $199 

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
ONE OWNER
Back-Up Camera
Accident Free
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Top Condition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Sport Motors

