Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Tesla Model S

73,617 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Tesla Model S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Tesla Model S

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1716560511
  2. 1716560515
  3. 1716560519
  4. 1716560523
  5. 1716560528
  6. 1716560532
  7. 1716560537
  8. 1716560541
  9. 1716560545
  10. 1716560549
  11. 1716560553
  12. 1716560557
  13. 1716560561
  14. 1716560564
  15. 1716560568
  16. 1716560575
  17. 1716560582
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
73,617KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5YJSA1H29FF082550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1152
  • Mileage 73,617 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Kia Soul 2U, HATCH, AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, ALLOYS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2011 Kia Soul 2U, HATCH, AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, ALLOYS, CERT 213,799 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt LT, COUPE, AUTO, ONLY 110KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt LT, COUPE, AUTO, ONLY 110KMS, CERTIFIED 110,201 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Escape LIMITED 4X4, ONLY 173KMS, LEATHER, ROOF, CERT for sale in London, ON
2010 Ford Escape LIMITED 4X4, ONLY 173KMS, LEATHER, ROOF, CERT 173,391 KM $8,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2015 Tesla Model S