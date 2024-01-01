Menu
Account
Sign In
EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/ The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2015 Volkswagen Golf

159,823 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ CARS IN STOCK

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ CARS IN STOCK

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 11175325
  2. 11175325
  3. 11175325
  4. 11175325
  5. 11175325
  6. 11175325
  7. 11175325
  8. 11175325
  9. 11175325
  10. 11175325
  11. 11175325
  12. 11175325
  13. 11175325
  14. 11175325
  15. 11175325
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
159,823KM
Used
VIN 3VWYT7AU5FM088826

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # FS:17242
  • Mileage 159,823 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adjustable Pedals

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Safety

Active Handling

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 CD Player
Power Antenna

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 153.0 SLE! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 153.0 SLE! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 151,914 KM $31,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia NIRO SX Touring NAV LEATHER MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON
2018 Kia NIRO SX Touring NAV LEATHER MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 131,700 KM $20,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport MINT! LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDTI! for sale in London, ON
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport MINT! LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDTI! 148,305 KM $32,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Golf