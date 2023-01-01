2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

$22,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 3 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10473009

10473009 Stock #: FS:16707

FS:16707 VIN: WVGJV7AX1FW557088

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 117,355 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.