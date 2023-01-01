Menu
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

125,951 KM

Details Description Features

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

4WD NAV PANO ROOF H-SEATS R-CAM MINT CONDITION!

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

4WD NAV PANO ROOF H-SEATS R-CAM MINT CONDITION!

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

125,951KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10608507
  Stock #: FS:16843
  VIN: WVGJV7AX0FW591068

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Pure White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 125,951 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD NAV PANO ROOF H-SEATS R-CAM MINT CONDITION! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
tilt steering
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Additional Features

Backup Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

