Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 BMW M4

HUD+New Michelin Tires+Camera+GPS+Accident Free

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW M4

HUD+New Michelin Tires+Camera+GPS+Accident Free

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Contact Seller

$50,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4599561
  • Stock #: M4SP1930
  • VIN: WBS3R9C57GK336685
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Clean CarFax! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.79% O.A.C. 


M4+Navigation+Rear View Camera+Rear Sensors+Heads Up Display+Keyless Push Button Start & Entry+Brand New Michelin Pilot Sport Tires


Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!


--519-697-0190--


Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 


OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK!


$50,999


Taxes and licencing extra


NO HIDDEN FEES


Price Includes:


-> Safety Certificate


-> 3 Months Warranty


-> Oil Change


-> CarFax Report


-> Full Interior and exterior detail.


  Operating Hours:


 Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM


Friday: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM


Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM


Sunday: Closed


Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!


Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit


Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.


Ask for Extended warranty! Starting @ only $199 


90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info


WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • New Michelin Tires
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Accident Free
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Top Condition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Motors

2016 BMW M4 HUD+New ...
 0 KM
$50,999 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Sonata ...
 81,000 KM
$16,499 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 12,000 KM
$16,499 + tax & lic
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465

Send A Message