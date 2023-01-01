Menu
All-In Price: $15,499
SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY
Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing
Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5
You'll get a trustworthy 200C 100+ Vehicles in ONE location Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!
Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!
Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!
Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!
Every Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certificate 200- Point Inspection Brake Service & Paint Protection 90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail Free Carfax History Verified Report 3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio) Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM) This Chrysler 200C is equipped with: Rear View Camera, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Navigation, GPS, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Power Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Keyless Push Button Start, & Engine Remote Start! We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190! WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

2016 Chrysler 200

124,000 KM

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler 200

C+GPS+Roof+Camera+Leather+RMT Start+CLEAN CARFAX

2016 Chrysler 200

C+GPS+Roof+Camera+Leather+RMT Start+CLEAN CARFAX

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

124,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CCCCG5GN187350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ø  All-In Price: $15,499

Ø  SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy 200C

Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  This Chrysler 200C is equipped with: Rear View Camera, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Navigation, GPS, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Power Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Keyless Push Button Start, & Engine Remote Start!

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!

Ø  WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2016 Chrysler 200