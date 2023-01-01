Menu
2016 Ford F-550

91,561 KM

$46,900

+ tax & licensing
$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

2016 Ford F-550

2016 Ford F-550

XL,FLAT BED.REGULAR CAB 4X4

2016 Ford F-550

XL,FLAT BED.REGULAR CAB 4X4

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,900

+ taxes & licensing

91,561KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10496451
  • Stock #: B57183
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HTXGEB57183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Vinyl
  • Body Style Flat Deck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 91,561 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

F550.12 Ft. flat bed with fold down sides.ratchet tie downs.trailer tow with brake.chrome pkg.6.7 turbo power stroke diesel 4X4.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Dual Rear Wheels

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Front Head Air Bag

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Tow Hooks

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

1-877-217-0643
