Bennett Auto Sales
1-519-455-7971
2016 Ford F-550
XL,FLAT BED.REGULAR CAB 4X4
Location
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
91,561KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10496451
- Stock #: B57183
- VIN: 1FDUF5HTXGEB57183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray Vinyl
- Body Style Flat Deck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 91,561 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
F550.12 Ft. flat bed with fold down sides.ratchet tie downs.trailer tow with brake.chrome pkg.6.7 turbo power stroke diesel 4X4.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Dual Rear Wheels
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Turbocharged
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6